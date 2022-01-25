Making a Wasteland in the Cause of Compassion

On Tuesday they got the old EIB band back together again, with Steyn joining Mister Snerdley - James Golden - on his daily show on New York's legendary radio powerhouse 77 WABC. This week they noticed a Boston hospital taking it to the next level and removing a patient from the waiting list for a heart transplant because he was unvaccinated. Snerdley & Steyn also discussed liberal "compassion" more generally, and concluded with some thoughts on the "new" Snow White. Click below to listen:

Mark's notion that Australia's Tony Abbott should become UK Tory leader seems to be gathering some modest momentum:

If you're one of that brave band who prefer Mark in visual formats, don't forget the Wednesday Steyn Show live on GB News at 8pm GMT/3pm North American Eastern. We hope you'll dial him up if you are in the general vicinity of the receiving apparatus.

Members of The Mark Steyn Club should feel free to leave (on-topic) comments below.