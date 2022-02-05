Of Conspiracies, Constitutions and Commies

Programming note: On Sunday Mark will have a brand new audio edition of Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio in the UK at 5.30pm GMT - that's 12.30pm Eastern/9.30am Pacific in the Americas. You can listen from anywhere on the planet right here.

~If you missed today's edition of our Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay. Simply click above and settle back for just shy of ninety minutes of Mark's answers to questions from Steyn Club members across the globe on Canada's freedom convoy, Chairman Xi's Olympics, the Prince of Wales and the Great Reset, Marx and his heirs, and many other topics. There's also a brand new edition of The Hundred Years Ago Show, with a new pope, a new Cheka and a new Checker Cab manufacturer. Plus a Finnish blockbuster to cheer you up after all the doomsday stuff.

You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away and enjoy it, if that's the word.

Thank you for all your kind comments about The Mark Steyn Club and such features as Steyn's Sunday Poem, Tales for Our Time and Clubland Q&A. All are special productions for the Steyn Club. If you're not yet a member but are minded to consider signing up, you can get more info here. It also makes a splendid gift for your loved one.