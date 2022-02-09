Image

Mark Steyn

The Diminishing of the Individual

The Mark Steyn Show

https://www.steynonline.com/12124/the-diminishing-of-the-individual

Wednesday's Mark Steyn Show began with Alexandra Marshall from Down Under with some thoughts on what's changed here and there over the last two years. Whatever it is, Nicola Sturgeon's Scotland has a particularly bad case of it, as I discussed with Brian Monteith. And we rounded out the hour with Nile Gardiner Uighur Wednesday and the ChiCom propaganda victory at the Olympics. All that plus your comments and questions along the way.

Unfortunately, the show was an even bigger technical fiasco than last Friday's, but some people enjoy that kind of thing. Click below to view the full hour:

Thursday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show starts on GB News live at 8pm GMT/3pm Eastern, followed immediately by the Thursday replay of Steyn's Song of the Week, which airs on Serenade Radio at 9pm GMT/4pm Eastern.

We hope to see you for one or both of the above. Also on Thursday we will have our weekly edition of Laura's Links.

If you've missed a Mark Steyn Show in recent weeks or recent years, you can find all our shows from the last six months and many highlights from the archives in a handy Netflix-style tile format here.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, feel free to weigh in below. If you're wondering what the Steyn Club's all about, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

The Mark Steyn Club

