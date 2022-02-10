The Beginning of the End of the Covid Era

Hello again one and all and welcome back to this week's edition of Laura's Links, and hot diggity dog, what a week it has been.

As I mentioned last week, the Canadian truckers have given me a sense of hope I haven't felt in almost two years. They mean business and I have great confidence in them and their ability to bring the Trudeau government and all of his dictatorial mandates to its knees (hopefully with a spillover effect onto all the Canadian provinces still strangling their citizens' freedoms).

When the convoy started rolling and the videos started coming online I experienced an overwhelming sense, of relief, gladness, and hope, that bordered on a religious experience. And the more I read or watched about the organization behind this tremendous campaign, the more I understood instinctively that there were a great many clever minds behind it possessing a truly glorious sense of resolve. I was sure of it and I wanted to hear more, so please take a read of my conversation with BJ Dichter, one of the spokesmen of the convoy, and let me know what you think. Do you think my Jewdar was accurate? I think I'm batting a thousand.

Despite the fact that countries around the world are dropping all Covid restrictions and mandates, the evil, scowling gargoyle Christine Elliott of Ontario is doubling down, just like our emasculated, petulant prime minister Justin Trudeau. But the calls for freedom are now coming from within the house. A second Liberal MP from Quebec has broken ranks with Justin Trudeau over the his pandemic policies and COVID-19 vaccination mandates. This is a big deal. Things are not looking good for Trudeau and everyone around the world can see.

I feel like we are finally at the very beginning of the end, so now is the time to put even more effort toward reclaiming our freedoms and forcing an end to the Covid-inspired Chinese style tyranny. More pressure is needed. Every one of us has a role to play, whether it's driving the truck or simply removing one's mask. Everyone individually must choose their battle and their weapon. I may not drive an 18-wheeler, but I will use every ounce of strength I have and any G-d given talents that I do have for this fight. You know why? Because I don't want to live under communist rules and policies. Why? Because the carnage is unforgivable and has to stop. Why? Because a little girl ran up to a construction worker in wonder, and told him "I like your face", and he cried.

I have also had my eye on the mask war. The mask, I believe, is the evil talisman of the covid religion. When the mask goes, so does everything else. So I'm putting some effort into that front of the war in particular. So, Ontario parents and families, I would encourage you to please send a note to the terrible people in government and demand the unmasking of our children.

Watch the fault lines of the Battle of the Mask. There is a great sorting going on now between good and evil, free and unfree. There's a battle between people who want to live as free human beings and those who want to control other humans completely. There's a battle between people who want to live free and between those who wish every aspect of their life to be governed and regulated from cradle to grave. These lines will tell you a lot about people, power and evil and they have nothing to do with race, gender, class or sexual orientation, much to Justin Trudeau's chagrin. The Battle of the Mask in particular, will show you who hates you and who hates your children and who wants your children to suffer indefinitely – all for their own power. Be aware, be brave, and be prepared to fight. Look straight into this evil, face it and fight it head on. Make sure it never happens again.

Blessings of safety, health and success upon all the truckers and all the protesters in Ottawa and all the people standing beside them literally and figuratively.

Godspeed and #HonkHonk.

~

North America:

There's been very little coverage of the lawsuit launched by the Honourable Brian Peckford against the Canadian federal government because of its travel ban for unvaccinated Canadians. Read the whole thing here.

Trudeau doubles down.

Chicago: Judge blocks schools from enforcing mask and vaccine mandates.

"Masks forever, at least every winter, where Democrats are in charge. Just to avoid admitting they were wrong."

Dr. Naomi Wolf: Thinking Like a Tyrant, from her new Substack: "Some monsters are very near to us; some monsters are wearing lovely suits and chatting away about their kids, or about their renovation hurdles, at dinner parties; and some kinds of monstrosity and sociopathy are actively cultivated by the norms and networks that are all around us, albeit half-hidden at elite levels, and systematized and accepted at very high levels."

School mask mandates are not necessary (duh).

~

Israel and Jews:

Do not mess with the Rebbe's army. The laying of Tefillin is a very important commandment for Jewish men, and that Rabbi would have gone to a hundred chin ups if he had to for the sake of getting more men to wear Tefillin.

"Naomi Pearlman survived the Holocaust. At 91 years old, she was killed by a different kind of hatred of Jewish people. Nine months after her home was hit by a Hamas rocket, the great-grandmother of 12 — the youngest born last week — died of her injuries." Same Nazi spirit in its current incarnation. Who are the real "neo-Nazis"?

~

Europe:

Macron is pretty butch on statues, but pretty stupid on this.

The Great Prophet Mark Steyn is on official notice that there is serious competition for my affections. I didn't think "Laura finds septuagenarian Frenchman moderately arousing" would be on my 2022 bingo card, but here we are: "I am not the Santa Claus of humankind."

~

Covid:

Never again.

Mask compliance for two year olds. Courtesy of educators.

School reopening: "The Indian children who have never seen the inside of a classroom."

"Switch Health is certainly winning."

~

Down Under:

Welcome to "Wellcamp". Your host for the duration of your stay will be George Orwell. Check out time is never.

Rules for thee but not for me.

Evil bastards.

~

Barbarians:

All cultures are equal, etc.

~

Human Grace:

Singing from the heart.

First steps.

When you find out you're not alone.

