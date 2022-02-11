Image

Mark Steyn

Canadian Stand-Off

Clubland Q&A - Action Replay

Programming note: On Sunday Mark will have a brand new audio edition of Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio in the UK at 5.30pm GMT - that's 12.30pm Eastern/9.30am Pacific in the Americas. You can listen from anywhere on the planet right here.

~If you missed today's edition of our Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay. Simply click above and settle back for just shy of ninety minutes of Mark's answers to questions from Steyn Club members across the globe on the intensifying stand-off between the Canadian state and its dissenting citizens, the absence of any trucker convoys in Washington, the Deep State surveillance of its political opposition, and many other topics. There's also a brand new edition of The Hundred Years Ago Show, and a song for truckers everywhere.

You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away and enjoy it, if that's the word.

Thank you for all your kind comments about The Mark Steyn Club and such features as Steyn's Sunday Poem, Tales for Our Time and Clubland Q&A. All are special productions for the Steyn Club. If you're not yet a member but are minded to consider signing up, you can get more info here. It also makes a splendid gift for your loved one.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

The Mark Steyn Club

