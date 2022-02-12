Diplomatic Dining

A luncheon party at the House of Commons in 1907: Arthur Balfour, former prime minister and subsequent author of the Balfour Declaration (left), and Mark Twain (right) flank the Japanese ambassador.

Actually, Trading Places is a kind of conflation of two Mark Twain works: The Million-Pound Bank Note meets The Prince and the Pauper. The point to remember about Hollywood film "development" - first draft, pitch, the rewrite guys, the committee, the twelve-year-old vice-president's input - is that it's no friend to originality; it's an adaptor's form that has reached its absolute nadir in Hollywood's current dependence on mid-twentieth-century comic-book superheroes whom the committee guys then turn gay or Hispanic.

In tonight's episode of The Million-Pound Bank Note our man about town makes a call on a compatriot:

About the tenth day of my fame I went to fulfil my duty to my flag by paying my respects to the American minister. He received me with the enthusiasm proper in my case, upbraided me for being so tardy in my duty, and said that there was only one way to get his forgiveness, and that was to take the seat at his dinner-party that night made vacant by the illness of one of his guests.

The "American minister" is not a cabinet minister or a minister of the cloth, but a "minister plenipotentiary" - ie, a diplomat. In those days, only monarchs exchanged ambassadors and republics made do with the lesser rank of minister, as their chap represented a mere government rather than a sovereign. Likewise, the minister led a legation rather than an embassy. America's legation was rather more modest than the bloated excrescence passing itself off as an "embassy" on the south shore of the Thames these days - and, as our hero discovers, rather more accessible to its citizens, too.

Notwithstanding the distinction, after the fall of France's Second Empire in 1870, the Third Republic declined to downgrade from ambassador to minister and this did not pass without notice in Washington. So, in the very year Mark Twain published his account of dinner with the American minister, the US upgraded its man to ambassador and its legation to an embassy.

