Into the Darkness

Clubland Q&A - Action Replay

Programming note: On Sunday Mark will have a brand new audio edition of Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio in the UK at 5.30pm GMT - that's 12.30pm Eastern/9.30am Pacific in the Americas. You can listen from anywhere on the planet right here.

Immediately afterwards at SteynOnline Mark will present another of his Sunday Poems.

~If you missed today's edition of our Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay. Simply click above and settle back for just shy of ninety minutes of Mark's answers to questions from Steyn Club members across the globe mostly on Justin Trudeau's "emergency" but also on the anniversary of Rush's death. There is a brand new edition of The Hundred Years Ago Show, and a song for our times, alas.

In the course of the show, we heard of the pepper-spraying of our friend and colleague and sometime guest-host Andrew Lawton. Candace Malcolm of True North has announced that they will be suing the Ottawa Police (out of control and drunk on "emergency" powers) for assault.

Also during the show, we heard of the death of Steyn Clubber Bob Belvedere, an incisive analyst of our times who will be much missed.

You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away and enjoy it, if that's the word.

