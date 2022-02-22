Globalism and its Discontents

Tuesday's Mark Steyn Show started with breaking news that Putin had made his move on Ukraine - and that Biden and the west had responded with very weedy sanctions. John O'Sullivan gave his view, after which Mark introduced two new features, Globalist Open-Mic Night and Globalist Closed-Mic night.

Next up was Naomi Wolf with some thoughts on Trudeau and treason, and we closed out the hour with Brendan O'Neill, and the different treatments of "high-status" and "low-status" protest.

All that plus your comments and questions. Click below to view the full show:

Thank you so much to all of you who tune in to the Steyn Show and GB News. As Mark's colleague Dan Wootton tells The Daily Express:

I'm very excited about where we are at after just eight months on air. GB News is regularly beating Sky News in primetime, with my show from 9pm to 11pm, Nigel Farage at 7pm and Mark Steyn at 8pm. But I'm also not surprised.

