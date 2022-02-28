The Rollback of the Nineties

Programming note: On Tuesday Mark will be back with his old EIB comrade Bo Snerdley (aka James Golden) on New York's radio powerhouse 77 WABC live at 4pm Eastern: Joe Biden's "State of the Union" may well predominate. That's immediately after The Mark Steyn Show live on GB News, at 8pm GMT/3pm North American Eastern.

On Monday's Mark Steyn Show Mark started with the takeaway of the day: on the one hand, the Russian advance wasn't where anywhere near where it should have been; on the other hand, that just meant today's actions were bloodier and possibly war-crimes. Alexander Rodnyansky, a close advisor to President Zelensky, joined him to discuss Ukraine's application for instant EU membership and how today's talks in Belarus went. Next up was Alex Lourie on the ground for nightfall in Kiev, and we rounded out the hour with Richard Hanania on the peculiar state of America's ruling elites.

All that, plus your comments and questions in real time. Click below to view the full show:

For those who prefer Mark in non-visual formats, you can listen to the Steyn Show on GB News Radio from anywhere in the world right here.

If you've missed a Mark Steyn Show in recent weeks or recent years, you can find all our 2021/2022 shows and many highlights from the archives in a handy Netflix-style tile format here.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, feel free to weigh in below. If you're wondering what that Steyn Club's all about, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership.