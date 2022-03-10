Looking for the Off-Ramp

Programming note: Tomorrow we'll be presenting another Clubland Q&A with questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet at 5pm North American Eastern/10pm Greenwich Mean Time.

On Thursday's Mark Steyn Show Mark covered the bigger aspects of the new war: Natalie Winters joined him to discuss the lavishly funded bioterror labs the US has built in Ukraine, and the various Russian/American/Chinese/British warnings about an impending chemical attack.

Next up was Harry Kazianis gaming out scenarios for if (when) this war goes nuclear. And, if nukes and biowarfare are too apocalyptic for your tastes, we could just die broke and shivering: Thane Gustafson looked at the oil and gas embargo and where it leads.

