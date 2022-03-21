China's Proxies

On Monday's Mark Steyn Show Mark expanded his thesis from last Thursday that the present war in Europe is basically between two Chinese client states. Sinologist Rachel Winston responded.

Next up were Anne-Élisabeth Moutet on how the war is working out for French populists, and Ann McElhinney on Bono's poem for Nancy Pelosi. Steyn closed out the show with Paul Morland on the intersection of war and demography.

All that, plus your comments and questions in real time. Click below to view the full show:

