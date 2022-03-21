Image

Mark Steyn

China's Proxies

The Mark Steyn Show

https://www.steynonline.com/12250/china-proxies

On Monday's Mark Steyn Show Mark expanded his thesis from last Thursday that the present war in Europe is basically between two Chinese client states. Sinologist Rachel Winston responded.

Next up were Anne-Élisabeth Moutet on how the war is working out for French populists, and Ann McElhinney on Bono's poem for Nancy Pelosi. Steyn closed out the show with Paul Morland on the intersection of war and demography.

All that, plus your comments and questions in real time. Click below to view the full show:

The Mark Steyn Show will return live on GB News, at 8pm GMT/4pm North American Eastern on Tuesday. US and Canadian viewers may find the rerun a more convenient hour - 10pm Eastern/7pm Pacific. For those who prefer Mark in non-visual formats, you can listen to the Steyn Show on GB News Radio from anywhere in the world right here.

If you've missed a Mark Steyn Show in recent weeks or recent years, you can find all our 2021/2022 shows and many highlights from the archives in a handy Netflix-style tile format here.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, feel free to weigh in below. If you're wondering what that Steyn Club's all about, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership.

