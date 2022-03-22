Time and Money

Tuesday's Mark Steyn Show started Kamala Harris's deep thoughts on the passage of time, after which John McGiurk talked about the strange phenomenon of corporations canceling entire countries.

Next up was Will Jones piling on the pressure for investigations into the public policy disasters of the last two years, and Sviatoslav Yurash, Ukraine's youngest MP, on how stands the war. Mark rounded out the hour with his fellow Torontonian Debra Soh and the strange lack of women among recent "women of the year".

All that plus your comments and questions. Click below to view the full show:

