Spinning Ginni

~If you missed today's edition of our Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay. Further to last night's release of texts between Ginni Thomas and Mark Meadows, Paul Farhi of The Washington Post has done an in-depth follow-up as to how an obscure Canadian guest-host quietly seized control of the US Supreme Court:

Mark Steyn is an author and conservative pundit who appears frequently on Tucker Carlson's Fox News program and has guest-hosted both Carlson's and Limbaugh's programs. "America has the least clean elections in the Western world," Steyn said in a TV appearance days after the election, "... and in this case, in a handful of hardcore, Democrat cities that have run corrupt elections, in some cases, since the end of the Civil War."

That's true. You could look it up.

Steyn opened his radio show on Nov. 6, 2020, with a musical refrain: "There's a coup coming on." He proceeded to cite a patchwork of misleading local news stories as evidence of the "coup," including people being removed from an overcrowded vote counting site in Detroit and a U.S. postal worker detained at the Canadian border with what turned out to be three absentee ballots. An article on his website promoting the episode echoes Thomas's language, referring to "the world's greatest electoral heist of the democratic era."

Indeed. Maybe it's time America passed a constitutional amendment banning anyone from the Commonwealth from hosting TV and radio shows in the US. Tough on Trevor Noah, Samantha Bee, John Oliver et al. But obviously too many foreign insurrectionists are slipping through the net.

