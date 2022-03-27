Move 'Em Up, Fuad

Programming note: If you missed today's audio episode of Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio, you can catch the re-run at 5.30am Monday British Summer Time, which is 9.30pm Sunday on the North American West Coast and a pleasant Monday afternoon listen in Australia. Wherever you are on the planet, simply click the button at top right here.

Welcome to this month's edition of The Hundred Years Ago Show. Usually this is an anthology of previously-heard weekly reports on our Clubland Q&A Steyn audio shows. But, thanks to Mark's travels in Ukraine, he missed a couple of outings this month, so half of today's edition is brand new and has never been heard before.

March 1922 sees both a new king and a short-lived republic - plus a Transcaucasian federation, which is nothing to do with being trans and caucasian. The National Socialist Workers' Party takes a keen interest in German youth, peace fractures in Ireland, and Annie Oakley is setting records in her sixties.

Plus: the death of a great vaudevillian, Detroit's new million-dollar ballroom, and Babe Ruth's coin-flip contract - with the sounds of the day from Irving Berlin, George M Cohan, Joyce Kilmer and more. Click above to listen.

Thank you for all your kind comments on The Hundred Years Ago Show and other programming. "TxReb", a First Fortnight Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club from the Lone Star State, writes:

These Hundred Years Ago programs are my favorite feature on SteynOnline. Every one of them reminds me of a famous quote from Joseph Campbell: 'The world is perfect. It's a mess. It has always been a mess. We are not going to change it. Our job is to straighten out our own lives.' Thank you for that, Mark.

Be that as it may, Tx, a lot of the mess comes from those who want to straighten out everybody else's lives, and 1922 is a particularly fine case study, with the old order jostling all over the map against newer fancies such as Communism, Fascism and National Socialism. And many of the problems set in motion then bedevil us still a century later.

The Hundred Years Ago Show started as a weekly feature of The Mark Steyn Show. It proved so popular that we now reprise it as a monthly omnibus version on the last Sunday of each month. And, as with our audio adventures, video poetry and musical specials, we've created a special Hundred Years Ago home page in handy Netflix-style tile format to enable you to set your time machine for the precise month you're in the mood for. We also have a tile-format page for The Mark Steyn Show, lest you should miss it on your telly every Monday to Thursday in primetime.

