Safe Words and Banned Words

Wednesday's Mark Steyn Show began with what Mark regards as a perfect distillation of the cowardice of the political class: keep it handy when they're talking butch at election time.

Next up was the former Portuguese cabinet minister Bruno Maçães, returning to the show to give his take on where the Ukraine war stands. What does it mean when Stirling University cancels Jane Austen? Alexander Larman mulled that one with Steyn. And we rounded out the show with Queensland Senator Malcolm Roberts, reflecting on a memorable speech in Parliament.

All that plus your comments and questions along the way. Click below to watch:

Steyn will return in a few hours with Episode Five of his latest Tale for Our Time: Anthony Trollope's one and only venture into dystopian fiction, The Fixed Period.

Mark will be back for Thursday's Steyn Show live at 8pm BST/3pm North American Eastern - followed immediately by the replay of Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio at 9pm BST/4pm Eastern. You can listen to the latter from anywhere on the planet by clicking the button in the top right-hand corner here.

