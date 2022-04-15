Last Words

Programming note: On Easter Morning Mark will have a brand new entry to his anthology of video poetry. We hope you'll want to tune in.

~If you missed today's Good Friday edition of our Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay. Simply click above and settle back for just shy of ninety minutes of questions, answers and interludes. Mark addresses what's on the mind of Steyn Club members across the globe this Easter, from Deep State shenanigans to the charms of Rwanda. There's also a brand new edition of The Hundred Years Ago Show - and some transcendent music for Good Friday. You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away and enjoy it, if that's the word.

Mark will be back over the weekend with more Easter observances, plus our current Tale for Our Time: Anthony Trollope's sole venture into dystopian fiction, The Fixed Period.