The Masquerade Is Over?

On Tuesday Steyn checked in with his old EIB comrade Mister Snerdley - James Golden - on his daily show on New York's legendary radio powerhouse 77 WABC. Topics included the apparent end of the federal mask mandate on American planes, with a tip of the hat to the bepenised woman. Click above (or here) to listen in full. If you're one of that brave band who prefer Mark in visual formats, don't forget the Wednesday Steyn Show live on GB News at 8pm British Summer Time/3pm North American Eastern. We hope you'll dial him up if you are in the general vicinity of the receiving apparatus. Later this evening we'll have Steyn's latest Tale for Our Time: Episode Eighteen of The Fixed Period.

