Boosting by Numbers

On the Thursday edition of The Mark Steyn Show we started with ...well, let's leave it to a Steyn Clubber from the East Midlands, Gareth Wigmore:

Just watched Thursday's show. WOW. The first 20 minutes were jaw-dropping.

What did Mark do that was so jaw-dropping? Nothing much: he simply read out various numbers from the UK Health Security Agency's April vaccine surveillance reports. Which apparently is not something that happens on other TV networks.

Next up was Leilani Dowding to comment on Covid's damage to free speech, followed by a former Mr Universe, Eddy Ellwood, who opened his gym and got fined 55,000 quid.

We rounded out the hour with Rod Liddle on Africa, colonialism, leftie condescension, and lessons from Liberia for Boris Johnson's genitals.

