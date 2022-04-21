Image

Mark Steyn

Boosting by Numbers

https://www.steynonline.com/12370/boosting-by-numbers

Programming note: Tomorrow, Friday, Mark will be presenting another Clubland Q&A taking questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet. That's at 5pm North American Eastern, which is 10pm British Summer Time.

On the Thursday edition of The Mark Steyn Show we started with ...well, let's leave it to a Steyn Clubber from the East Midlands, Gareth Wigmore:

Just watched Thursday's show. WOW. The first 20 minutes were jaw-dropping.

What did Mark do that was so jaw-dropping? Nothing much: he simply read out various numbers from the UK Health Security Agency's April vaccine surveillance reports. Which apparently is not something that happens on other TV networks.

Next up was Leilani Dowding to comment on Covid's damage to free speech, followed by a former Mr Universe, Eddy Ellwood, who opened his gym and got fined 55,000 quid.

We rounded out the hour with Rod Liddle on Africa, colonialism, leftie condescension, and lessons from Liberia for Boris Johnson's genitals.

All that plus your comments and questions live as they happen. Click below to view the full show:

© 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

