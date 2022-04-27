Image

Mark Steyn

Return of the Leech

The Mark Steyn Show

https://www.steynonline.com/12400/return-of-the-leech

On Wednesday's Mark Steyn Show Mark began with Tony Blair's insistence that 70 per cent of young people should go to university. Peter Hitchens joined him to discuss - and to put in a word for Julian Assange, for whom the UK Home Secretary is all that stands between him and certain death in the dirty stinking rotten corrupt US "justice" system.

Next up was Laura Perrins on whether the media are just gaslighting us on trans rights, immigration and any number of other issues. Tony Hinton followed with news of the latest efforts to enforce the official narrative on Covid. And we rounded out the show with Alexandra Marshall from Down Under on re-learning the lessons of war.

Steyn will return in a few hours with Episode Twenty-Five of his latest Tale for Our Time: Anthony Trollope's one and only venture into dystopian fiction, The Fixed Period.

Mark will be back for tomorrow's Steyn Show live at 8pm BST/3pm North American Eastern - followed by the Thursday replay of Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio at 9pm BST/4pm Eastern. You can listen to the latter from anywhere on the planet by clicking the button in the top right-hand corner here.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, feel free to weigh in below.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

