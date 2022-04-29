Image

Mark Steyn

The Clock Just Struck Thirteen

Clubland Q&A - Action Replay

https://www.steynonline.com/12411/the-clock-just-struck-thirteen

If you heard Mark's reading of Nineteen Eighty-Four (and you really should have), you'll know how it begins:

It was a bright cold day in April, and the clocks were striking thirteen.

Well, on a bright cold day in April, America's clocks just struck thirteen with the announcement that the Department of "Homeland Security" is opening a "Disinformation Governance Board" under the most partisan of hacks, Nina Jankowicz (see right).

The new DGB (a blend of the KGB and the Bulgar DS) was much on the minds of Mark Steyn Club members on today's edition of our Clubland Q&A live around the planet. Click above for the action replay and enjoy just shy of ninety minutes of questions and answers on freedom of speech and other matters, plus a much needed musical respite.

You don't have to be a Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away and enjoy it, if that's the word. Next week's Clubland Q&A will be a special edition to mark the Steyn Club's fifth birthday.

Mark will be back in a couple of hours with the conclusion of our current Tale for Our Time: Anthony Trollope's sole venture into dystopian fiction, The Fixed Period.

© 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

