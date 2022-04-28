The Seventh Age

If you missed today's edition of The Mark Steyn Show on GB News, you can watch it in full here.

Thank you for all your comments about this month's Tale for Our Time. In tonight's penultimate episode of The Fixed Period, the toppled President Neverbend is sailing for England, and looking forward to preaching the virtues of state-mandated euthanasia in the imperial metropolis:

"The good of the commonwealth,—and his own,—requires that, beyond a certain age, he shall not be allowed to exist. He does not work, and he cannot enjoy living. He wastes more than his share of the necessaries of life, and becomes, on the aggregate, an intolerable burden. Read Shakespeare's description of man in his last stage— 'Second childishness, and mere oblivion,

Sans teeth, sans eyes, sans taste, sans everything;' and the stage before is merely that of the 'lean and slippered pantaloon.' For his own sake, would you not save mankind from having to encounter such miseries as these?" "You can't do it, Mr President."

Members of The Mark Steyn Club can hear me read Part Twenty-Six of The Fixed Period simply by clicking here and logging-in.

If you're new to our Club, or if the day's developments simply make you despair, there's nothing healthier than taking a short break from the hell of the hamster-wheel news-cycle and exploring the delights of our Tales for Our Time home page. It's configured in Netflix tile style, with the stories organised by category - thrillers, fantasy, romance, etc - which we hope will make it easy for you to find a favourite diversion of an evening. You can access nearly sixty of our cracking yarns here - and all previous episodes of our current adventure here.

If you've yet to hear any of our Tales for Our Time, you can do so by joining The Mark Steyn Club and enjoy our nightly audio adventures every evening twenty minutes before lowering your lamp - or hoard the episodes and binge-listen at the weekend or on a long car journey, if your government still permits you to take one. For more details on that and other benefits to Steyn Club membership, see here - and don't forget our special Gift Membership.

Please join me right here tomorrow evening, after our Friday Clubland Q&A, for the conclusion of The Fixed Period.