Mark Steyn

Covid and Chaos

The Mark Steyn Show

On Wednesday's Mark Steyn Show Mark began with the media's strange inability to connect the largest of dots. Sir Christopher Chope, MP then joined him to discuss his efforts to get the truth and some justice for victims of vaccine policy.

Next up was Kathy Gyngell on how Internet censorship is now being exercised by entities you've never heard of. Alexandra Marshall followed with news of the touchy totalitarians Down Under. And we rounded out the show with Thane Gustafson on the west's dependence on Russian oil and gas.

Mark will be back for tomorrow's Steyn Show live at 8pm BST/3pm North American Eastern - followed by the Thursday replay of Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio at 9pm BST/4pm Eastern. You can listen to the latter from anywhere on the planet by clicking the button in the top right-hand corner here.

We're fast approaching the fifth anniversary of The Mark Steyn Club. If you're wondering what that's all about, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership.

