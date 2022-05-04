Covid and Chaos

On Wednesday's Mark Steyn Show Mark began with the media's strange inability to connect the largest of dots. Sir Christopher Chope, MP then joined him to discuss his efforts to get the truth and some justice for victims of vaccine policy.

Next up was Kathy Gyngell on how Internet censorship is now being exercised by entities you've never heard of. Alexandra Marshall followed with news of the touchy totalitarians Down Under. And we rounded out the show with Thane Gustafson on the west's dependence on Russian oil and gas.

