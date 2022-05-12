Formula Zero

Hi everyone and welcome to this week's edition of Laura's Links. It was another busy week for me and mine, and certainly another really busy week for my most gracious host, the Great Prophet Mark Steyn, PBUH (Pocket squares Be Upon Him, ameeeeeeeeeen ameeeeeeen). I'm so happy that Mark is doing the wonderful Mark Steyn Show on GB News. Not only is the format great, but the guests are always interesting and the Ofcom inquisition notwithstanding, he is able to discuss a great number of the important subjects that nobody else wants to talk about, in the UK and pretty much everywhere else in the world.

So a grand shout out to Mark for keeping a watchful eye on the childhood rape gang ("grooming gangs") story and the victims. And for telling the stories of those who have been maimed, widowed or orphaned by the medical tyranny of governments i.e. the "vaccine injured". British talk radio and state media are content to maintain the code of Omerta on the vaccine debacle, which Mark rightly notes is actually bigger and deadlier in scope than the Thalidomide scandal. Oddly, it takes Mark Steyn on GB News to air the story of a BBC journalist and her vaccine trauma. You would think that working as a journalist on the BBC would give you some kind of schlepp to be able to tell your story on the BBC. However, if you thought that, you would be wrong! The marriage of Big Tech, Big Social and Big Government to the pharmaceutical industry, the World Economic Forum, the World Health Organization, the Gates Foundation and other alphabet soup kook leftist organizations should terrify more people. Alas...

Anyway, good on you, Prophet Steyn!

A smaller shout out this week goes to... wait for it... the Nespresso coffee lady at my local Costco. A few days ago, Mr. C and I took our disabled son out for a short outing to Costco to stock up on some staples as our post-Passover pantry was a little bare. (Prices are insane, by the way.) As many of you will be aware, a clear sign that nature is healing is that free food and drink samples are being provided once again at Costco and people just cannot get enough of them.

Anyway, Mr. C got very interested in the Nespresso popup and started asking all kinds of questions about the machines, the coffee, the milk frother, etc. The promo staff were making coffees for people and I was just quietly standing to the side with my son in his wheelchair, sort of out of the way, having a quiet couple of moments as he was busy with my iPhone. One of the promo ladies came up to me and said "Can I make you a coffee? You look a bit tired, and I would really like to make your day." I almost started crying. I looked at her and said yes, that would be just great. She asked me how I liked my coffee, was natural sugar ok, what kind of coffee did I like? Dark? Brazilian? African? It was so nice. It probably doesn't seem like a big deal but it was a huge deal to me because I was (am) usually pretty tired and I actually don't remember anyone ever saying to me that they would like to make my day. People, especially my children, make my day every day naturally. But I really don't think anyone has ever come up to me, taken a good look at me and my son, seen the fatigue and then said out loud that they would like to make my day just for the sake of making my day.

I always say the small things are the big things. This was certainly evidence of that.

Lastly, taking inspiration as always from my fearless host to endeavour to talk about what nobody wants to talk about, I took a dive into the insanely underreported story of the baby formula shortage in North America. Let me know what you think.

Have a great week and I'll see you in the comments.

North America:

"The baby formula shortage is getting unreal..."

Good. Hit 'em in the pocketbook. It's the only language they understand.

This is fine.

OH REALLY NOW.

Indian court gets it right. Were that Canada was as enlightened as India.

Good. Sue. Their. Butts. Off.

"Can we kill the story?" I'm clearly in the wrong line of work.

The American left is the greatest threat to freedom. Agree (North American).

Some thoughts on democide.

Confessions of a conspiracy theorist.

Nothing to see here.

Do you think they are vaccinated? More vomit inducing virtue-signalling from the Prime Minister holding Canadians prisoner in their own country.

Here is what I am doing September 19. Wherever it is, I'll be there.

More goodness here.

The Formerly Great Britain:

Brendan O'Neill and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya on lockdowns-well worth your time.

Totally nothing to see here at all. Totally normal, non-vaccine related stuff. Completely. Fully.

Jews and Israel:

My idiot people.

Even more of my idiot people. No, it should not be illegal to be a Holocaust-denying idiot. These people never learn. Censorship is actually not a Jewish value, but you'd never know this judging by the non-stop roster of complete morons who head our communal institutions and pump out this brainless crap. They are incapable of comprehending that what is good for the goose is good for the gander, and these kind of laws that weak, terrified Jews want to use ostensibly to protect Jews from hurtful speech (boo hoo, who cares) will inevitably be used as a cudgel against us. I just cannot deal with this level of obtusity any more.

"Israel's War of Independence is far from over."

Europe:

Germany fulfills Steynian demographic projections.

There is mayhem in Sweden.

When you are governed by psychopaths.

Afghanistan:

Barbarians.

India:

India: more enlightened than Canada. I believe that Canada, China and North Korea are the only countries currently holding their citizens hostage, so we are in excellent company. Thanks, Trudeau voters!

China:

Nothing to see here.

Left Wing Perverts:

They are after your children.

Human Grace:

"...shhhhh, lay your head down, I know you're sad, but I'll take care of you."

A mother and child reunion.

"What if I told you that there's a treasure trove of ancient American protestant hymns out there that almost no one today has heard of." This whole thread is amazing, don't miss it.

Please don't make her a prop. I could not have put it better myself.

"You're not alone anymore.'"

