The Canadian Gaslighter

Tuesday's Mark Steyn Show started with a few observations on the groupthink media of the last two years, followed by Peter Hitchens' take on whither Ireland after last week's elections.

Next up was Jules Serkin, a BBC presenter whose life has been ruined by the vaccine but who can't get any help from the government or AstraZeneca. We rounded out the show with Natalie Winters and some curious Chinese investors in Twitter.

All that plus your comments and questions live as it happens. Click below to view the full show:

As mentioned the other night, Mark is now the subject of a complaint to UK regulators. So make the most of The Mark Steyn Show while you can!

