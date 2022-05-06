Non-Live Around the Planet: Friday May 6th

There's no live Clubland Q&A today. However, there is a non-live edition, to mark the fifth birthday of The Mark Steyn Club. Simply click above.

Our little club was born half-a-decade ago this very day - May 6th 2017 - and we thank especially all our First Day Founding Members who've chosen to re-up for a sixth year with us. However, if today is the first day you're minded to join us, we love our newest members too.

The first Clubland Q&A appeared a few days after our grand opening, so it's also the fifth anniversary of this particular show. To mark the occasion, I've rummaged around through the first few months of Q&A and selected a few questions and answers from 2017 that stand the test of time (and added an occasional comment). You'll hear some thoughts on war, empire, immigration, women's sports, America's national anthem, the dirty stinking rotten corrupt US Department of Justice, and on dementia both personal and societal. In addition, we'll hear predictions for 2022 and the first ever Recitation of the Timezones.

Do let us know below what you like about the Club, and what you don't; what we've got right this first half-decade, and what we're missing. Irene, a First Weekend Founding Member from Connecticut, writes:

Still the best deal in town! I thoroughly enjoy all of the Club's contents: Mark's in-depth commentary on songs, film, the cultural/political scene and his reading of poetry and classic fiction (might this be expanded to include some non-fiction - for example, Churchill's Painting as a Pastime?). I'm looking forward to a new year of the Steyn Club. Take care, all.

Thank you, Irene. We do occasionally venture into non-fiction, whether it be Climate Change: The Facts or A Roumanian Journey. But I'll give some thought into making it more regular.

