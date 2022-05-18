Selective Grief

On Tuesday Steyn checked in with his old EIB comrade Mister Snerdley - James Golden - on Bo Snerdley's Rush Hour at New York's legendary radio powerhouse 77 WABC. Topics for discussion included the mass murder in Buffalo and the Congressional hearing on UFOs. Click above (or here) to listen in full.

If you prefer Mark on telly, don't forget the Wednesday Steyn Show live on GB News at 8pm British Summer Time/3pm North American Eastern. We hope you'll dial him up if you are in the general vicinity of the receiving apparatus.

~We're marking the fifth birthday of The Mark Steyn Club, and we hope our First Fortnight Founding Members from May 2017 will want to re-up for a sixth year, and the launch of our second half-decade. Sean, a Steyn Clubber from the beautiful Charlevoix region of Quebec, writes:

Thank you, Mark and the Club. You're all the best thing keeping me sane in this crazy time.

Thank you, Sean. Sanity is increasingly difficult to maintain, but we do our best.

CLUBLAND Q&A FIFTH BIRTHDAY EDITION

Revisiting some pertinent questions and answers from 2017

THE MARK STEYN SHOW FIFTH BIRTHDAY SPECIAL

with Tal Bachman, Greg Ham, Douglas Murray and Lindsay Shepherd

THE HUNDRED YEARS AGO SHOW

The second of our stand-alone weekly editions