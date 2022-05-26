Klaus Encounters of the Third Kind

Hello one and all, and welcome to this week's edition of Laura's Links.

I want to start out with a big round of applause for my gracious host, the Great Prophet Mark Steyn, for his stellar ratings on his fabulous telly show on GB News. Picture me clapping my hands then banging my pots and pans on the porch with a wooden stirring spoon, "celebrating the NHS"-style for the good ole' Prophet Steyn. Ha ha.

Actually, for real and not for joking, do not picture me doing that ghastly statist moron move, but rather raising a glass of a nice, dry kosher red in the general direction of Steyn HQ! Yay, Mark! Kudos also to our friend Andrew Lawton who is doing a bang-up job reporting from the fetid globalist swamp of the WEF meet up in Davos.

Anyone out there freaking out about monkeypox? Anyone? I confess to not being terrified of the pox, but I am completely terrified about how convenient this latest plague is. I am just waiting for the announcement about the Two Weeks to Flatten the Monkey, and Albert Bourla's rollout of a wonderful new vaccine that comes in 78 intravenous doses with a -76% efficacy rate in reducing the risk of hospitalization for monkeypox in one-legged, septuagenarian boa constrictors from Upper New Guinea so ROLL UP YER DAMNED SLEEVES FOR YOUR HEALTH OF COURSE. I think even some of the WHO goons are now reluctantly admitting that unless you are having frequent, unprotected, multiple parter sex of a relatively specific genre at all night European rave parties, that you are at lesser risk for the pox. Correct me if I'm wrong though!

Is anyone else fully creeped out by "you will swallow the microchip and you will like the microchip" Bourla? The guy's damned voice (never mind his incredibly dystopian, predatory pharma ideas) makes my hair stand on end, although he has got nothing, and I mean NOTHING, on Klaus "VE HAVE VAYS OF MAKING YOU BEEELD BECK BETTAAAHHH" Schwab. HO-LEE-CRAP that guy is creepy.

It was another busy week for me and mine and I continue to deal with a number of big real life issues, but hey don't we all? Again, thanks for all your notes and comments. I do appreciate them very much.

My intro spiel is a little shorter than usual, because I'm kind of on overload. But, I have a very grand, puffy and robust Human Grace section this week that I think makes up for it. I'll leave you with a few last bits, things that either people said better than me, words to live by, or things I wish I had written first. This piece, which I saw via the great Caroline Glick, is an astonishing and humbling show of courage: "Iran Jailed Me For My Last Op-Ed". Here's one that I wish I'd written first: Canada is an authoritarian country. Some lovely, courageous and heartfelt thoughts here, dealing with the truth that comfort is overrated.

Lastly, something for all of us to meditate and act upon: "be the good that someone else needs."

Have a good week and I'll see you in the comments.

~

North America:

What the actual f&ck, Nova Scotia? What is going on?? What is this crap: "regrettably, some people in their human nature will tend to shift their evidence to what may best suit their purpose". Indeed.

Michael P. Senger interview with Dr. Drew on his book "Snake Oil". Lots of good bits here about the sequence of events that turned the "free" world into China.

Daniel Greenfield on the million American children that "escaped" public education as a result of pandemic policies.

BBBUT just a few bad apples!

How to really be an "anti-racist": teach black kids to read.

"I will not be renewing my medical license in Massachusetts."

A letter to the faithful. Courage!

Duuuuuuuuude!

"A heartwarming story." INDEED.

Joe Biden is a threat to world peace. He sure is. Read the whole thing. Excellent summary from the great Brendan O'Neill.

~

Israel and Jews:

Midge Decter, RIP, "Our Jewish Mother". Really lovely.

Joooooooz!

Is anyone talking about this?

The IDF and social media. Interesting.

The great Douglas Murray with Liel Leibovitz from Tablet Magazine, on the Talmud Daf Yomi (a page a day). So great! Great Talmudic commentary, Douglas Murray. Who would have ever known that this was one of his many talents?

~

Middle East:

Barbarians. Imagine a society so sick and evil, where communicating with a Jew is punishable by death.

More barbarians.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

Idrissa Gueye and the Tyranny of Compelled Speech

~

Europe:

The Renaud Camus interview.

~

The Kook Left:

"Confessions of a social justice meme maker."

Imagine my surprise: Marxist dreck brain "elected" Chief of WHO in secret ballot "election". Good grief. We're doomed.

"...I think there is an overriding shift away from the concerns of the working class on the Left."

This is fine.

~

Today in Satan:

I got nuthin'.

~

Evil, Murderous, Satanic China:

Is China's economy faltering?

Barbarians.

~

Human Grace:

After 78 years, Holocaust survivors meet in LA. Incredible men.

Finding a place to grow.

G-d bless Talking Cactuses.

"When you let kids be kids." (I've watched this at least a dozen times already.)

Sage words.

Dinner for two.

I don't really have a horse in the Conservative leadership race because basically I think all politicians suck, but good on you Pierre Poilievre for listening to this deaf man and actually hearing what he had to say about how damaging masks are to those with hearing impairments (and others with disabilities).

"We'll use our voice."

It's open thread time! Log into SteynOnline and let Laura know what you think of these stories or other happenings from week that was. Commenting privileges are among the many perks of membership in The Mark Steyn Club. While going off topic is permitted on Laura's Links, do stick to the other rules as you engage: no URLs, no profanity, and no ad hominem attacks.