Image

Mark Steyn

Tomorrow Belongs to Them

The Mark Steyn Show

https://www.steynonline.com/12486/tomorrow-belongs-to-them

Send WhatsApp Telegram
Print

On Wednesday's Mark Steyn Show Mark began by disdaining the UK media obsession with Boris Johnson's garden swing and then turned to more consequential matters, including another victim of the vaccines, Howard Griffiths.

Next up was Andrew Lawton live from Davos, and Natalie Winters on Wuhan's latest export product. We rounded out the show with Harvey Proctor on a disgraceful Scotland Yard copper who refuses to bugger off out out of public life.

Click below to watch:

We have been doing rather well in the ratings this week:

Congrats to @MarkSteynOnline and his @GBNews team for another round of great ratings last night - even beating Piers Morgan Uncensored in the head-to-head 8pm slot with double the amount of viewers.

Actually it was triple the number of viewers by the end of the show. Thank you to everyone who tuned in.

~Mark will be back for tomorrow's Steyn Show live at 8pm BST/3pm North American Eastern - followed by the Thursday replay of Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio at 9pm BST/4pm Eastern. You can listen to the latter from anywhere on the planet by clicking the button in the top right-hand corner here.

Image~We're marking the fifth birthday of The Mark Steyn Club - and we thank our First Fortnight Founding Members from May 2017 for re-upping for a sixth year, and the launch of our second half-decade. Click below for some special anniversary observances:

CLUBLAND Q&A FIFTH BIRTHDAY EDITION
Revisiting some pertinent questions and answers from 2017
~

THE MARK STEYN SHOW FIFTH BIRTHDAY SPECIAL
with Tal Bachman, Greg Ham, Douglas Murray and Lindsay Shepher
~
THE HUNDRED YEARS AGO SHOW
The third of our stand-alone weekly editions

© 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Load Comments

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image


ON THE AIR

THE MARK STEYN SHOW
GB News TV & radio
Weeknights 8pm UK
(3pm North American Eastern)

THE MARK STEYN SHOW REPLAY
GB News TV & Radio
Weeknights 2am UK
(9pm North American Eastern)

SNERDLEY & STEYN
77 WABC Radio New York
Tuesday 9pm UK (4pm Eastern)

STEYN'S SONG OF THE WEEK
Serenade Radio
Sunday 5.30pm UK (12.30pm Eastern)
Monday 5.30am UK (12.30am Eastern)
Thursday 9pm UK (4pm Eastern)

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. A Nation Once Again
  2. Facebook and Revolution
  3. Jabber Jabber Jabber
  4. Release the Monkeypox!
  5. A Sacrificial Lamb

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.