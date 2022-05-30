Image

Mark Steyn

The Swallows Skim, and All Is Hushed

Memorial Day at SteynOnline

Happy Memorial Day to all our American listeners. This special edition of The Mark Steyn Show was first broadcast two years ago, in what proved to be in the US the dividing line between a locked-down spring and a summer of looting. Many listeners loved the show, and we are re-airing it by popular request. In lieu of parades and other public observances, Mark has retooled his regular features, including our poem, song, Last Call and his Hundred Years Ago Show, to cover many aspects of battle, sacrifice and remembrance through the years, from the Civil War to the Great War to the awful unwon wars of our own time.

The Mark Steyn Show is a special production of The Mark Steyn Club. If you prefer to read your radio shows, Steyn Club members can find the transcripts here. For those members interested in using their personal podcast players to listen to the Steyn Show or our series of audio adventures Tales for our Time, we have an RSS feed here (and instructions here).

~This Monday is not a holiday in the UK at all, so Mark will be on air as usual for today's TV edition of The Mark Steyn Show, live at 8pm British Summer Time/3pm North American Eastern, with a replay at 2am BST/9pm Eastern. You can watch from almost anywhere on the planet right here.

~We had a very busy weekend at SteynOnline, starting with Mark's latest Clubland Q&A, featuring mostly questions on various aspects of the Texas school shooting. On Saturday Rick McGinnis' weekly movie date went Cuban and revolutionary. The fourth of the new stand-alone weekly editions of The Hundred Years Ago Show covered all the news including the dedication of the new Lincoln Memorial, and our Sunday song selection was a number Mark's been singing on telly all week: Aba-daba-daba-daba-daba-daba-daba, said the monkey...

If you were too busy cowering in the basement in fear of the approaching monkeypox, we hope you'll want to check out one or three of the foregoing as a new week begins.

© 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

