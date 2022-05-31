Good(ish) News

Tuesday's Mark Steyn Show started with Mark's thoughts on a few modest victories - or at least temporary respites before defeat. Eva Vlaardingerbroek joined Steyn to discuss.

Next up was Peter Hitchens on the monarchy, followed by Natalie Winters on the stunning news that Anthony Fauci has his fingerprints all over the monkeypox.

We rounded out the hour with a few thoughts from Mark on the police's performance at the Texas school shooting.

All that plus your comments and questions live as it happens. Click below to view the full show:

