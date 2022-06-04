Image

Mark Steyn

The Tumult and the Shouting Dies...

Steyn on The Megyn Kelly Show

https://www.steynonline.com/12515/the-tumult-and-the-shouting-dies

Print

Steyn rounded out a busy Jubilee week by joining Megyn Kelly on The Megyn Kelly Show for a big meaty interview. As Megyn noted, it's the first time in a few years since they've got together, and it was an in-depth conversation Mark very much enjoyed, starting with the monarchy and related matters and then moving on to American gun rights and other subjects.

Megyn'n'Mark make up the second half of the show (starting about fifty minutes in), but the first half with Ilya Shapiro on the Tweet that nearly cost him everything is well worth your time, too. Click below to watch:

Our headline comes, of course, from Kipling's poem written for Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee. You can see Steyn read that here.

If you prefer Mark in non-visual formats, he'll be back tomorrow, Sunday, with the new weekly edition of The Hundred Years Ago Show.

The Hundred Years Ago Show is a special production of The Mark Steyn Club. For more information on the Steyn Club, see here - and don't forget our special Gift Membership.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

en

