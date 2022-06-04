The Tumult and the Shouting Dies...

Steyn rounded out a busy Jubilee week by joining Megyn Kelly on The Megyn Kelly Show for a big meaty interview. As Megyn noted, it's the first time in a few years since they've got together, and it was an in-depth conversation Mark very much enjoyed, starting with the monarchy and related matters and then moving on to American gun rights and other subjects.

Megyn'n'Mark make up the second half of the show (starting about fifty minutes in), but the first half with Ilya Shapiro on the Tweet that nearly cost him everything is well worth your time, too. Click below to watch:

Our headline comes, of course, from Kipling's poem written for Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee. You can see Steyn read that here.

If you prefer Mark in non-visual formats, he'll be back tomorrow, Sunday, with the new weekly edition of The Hundred Years Ago Show.

