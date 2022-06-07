An Example to Others

A few days ago, former Trump advisor Peter Navarro was seized by five FBI agents, handcuffed, strip-searched and had the elasticated belt of his boxer shorts removed lest he be minded to hang himself in John Hinckley's cell. On Tuesday's Mark Steyn Show Peter joined Mark to discuss his arrest and upcoming trial by America's dirty stinking rotten corrupt federal justice system.

Also on the show were Toby Young on what Boris Johnson should do now; vaccine widow Vikki Spit on a government that protects AstraZeneca but not the people AstraZeneca kills; and Peter Hitchens on the entirely useless British police.

All that plus your comments and questions live as it happens. Click below to view the full show:

Peter Navarro's book, which has to fund his legal defense, can be found here.

