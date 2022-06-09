Queen Beats Shinners!

Programming note: On Friday Mark will be hosting another edition of our Clubland Q&A live around the planet. The show starts at 5pm North American Eastern/9pm GMT/10pm British Summer Time.

Thanks again for dialing up The Mark Steyn Show on GB News every night. The show continues to build, and on Wednesday, as on Tuesday, decisively beat Piers Morgan in the ratings. Rupert Murdoch very kindly purchased every 'bus side and railway carriage in the realm for Piers posters, and thereby paid more per viewer than anybody has ever done in the history of television.

On Thursday's Steyn Show we started with breaking news that two British nationals fighting with the Ukrainian Army had been sentenced to death by Putin's proxies in the Donbass. Jonathon Riley joined Mark to discuss.

Afterwards came three aspects of our world of contagion: BBC presenter and vaccine victim Jules Serkin, followed by Leilani Dowding on the anti-social consequences of social isolation, and Natalie Winters on the US government monkeying with the monkeypox.

We closed out the week with Royal historian Hugo Vickers and a post-mortem on an historic Jubilee.

