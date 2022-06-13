Happy Birthday to GB News!

Today is the first birthday of GB News, launched by Andrew Neil on June 13th 2021. Andrew promptly flounced off in a big queeny huff back to his nude beach at St Tropez, and the channel has never looked back. The great man's 8pm slot is now filled by a certain "niche Canadian" (in the exquisite colonial condescension of a bigshot Fleet Street media commentator) but, other than that, much of GB News' original lineup has survived and prospered over the last year - Michelle Dewberry, Alastair Stewart, Neil Oliver and many more. It's a privilege to be part of a network that's expanding the public conversation at a time when everyone else is shrinking it - including, alas, Fox News, now touting lame-o trans propaganda just like everybody else.

I'll be back on air to launch GB News' second year with tonight's Mark Steyn Show. We air at 8pm British Summer Time, which is 3pm North American Eastern for any US and Canadian viewers minded to tune in. (You may find the replay more convenient: 9pm Eastern/6pm Pacific.) Once Big Ben strikes eight, you can shoot me your comments on the show at [email protected] or via Twitter, and I'll respond live on air.

The point of GB News, as I see it, is to expand the public discourse by covering the stories that are too "problematic" for mainstream media. We'll be doing that tonight throughout the show, from Big Tech censorship to Islamothuggery to vaccine victims to government cover-ups...

You can watch from anywhere on the planet on the GB News home page - or you can click the livestream here (you may have to refresh the page):

~We had a very busy weekend at SteynOnline, starting with another edition of our Clubland Q&A live around the planet. On Saturday Rick McGinnis celebrated the spaghetti western and on Sunday I offered our weekly sense of perspective in The Hundred Years Ago Show. Our marquee presentation was our observance of Judy Garland's centenary, with Renée Zellweger's Oscar-winning performance in Judy, my much requested essay on Miss Garland's least worst husband, and, of course, her signature song.

If you were too busy scouring the yard sales for baby formula and tampons, we hope you'll want to check out one or three of the foregoing as a new week begins.

See you on the telly tonight - and then back here for your comments on the show.