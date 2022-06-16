Resisting the Digital Handcuffs

Hi one and all and welcome back to another edition of Laura's Links, featuring, as usual, a veritable treasure trove of good, bad, and ugly stories from around the world.

The big news here in Canada was the cancellation (sort of) of some of the Trudeau government's Covid travel mandates. In other words, he finally folded. The current situation is that masks are still (idiotically) required on planes coming in and out of Canada and unvaccinated tourists are still not allowed here (killing the tourism industry). And we still have to use this ridiculous grifter "ArriveCan" app to get back into OUR OWN COUNTRY (tourists need to use this clunker app also), but Boy King Hairdo Castro has granted the deplorable unvaccinated Canadians their freedom of movement back. It was a repulsive policy from the get go but it's really not over yet. I thought Ezra Levant had a pretty good summary of the events right here.

Meanwhile, after throwing some crumbs of freedom our way, our provincial and federal governments are concurrently trying to push third doses onto us. What a coincidence. This is also happening when all kinds of politicians around the world are once again peppering social media announcing their third and fourth Covid infections repeating the Covid Catechism: "Hello plebs. I have tested positive for Covid 19. I am feeling OK thanks to the incredible wonderful magic WuFlu juice vaccine and my even more wonderful boosters. It could have been so much worse, and this pandemic is so totally like not over yet, ya know, so go out and get vaccinated!".

The definition of "fully vaccinated" is a really slippery slope. The language has changed now. They are not encouraging boosters, they just want you to "keep up to date". OH OK!! All I can say is HELL NO. Like never. Nope. Not for me and my house. Fool me once, etc...

Meanwhile here in Canada, the lawsuits against the federal government will continue, to make sure we citizens get full disclosure about what was done to us, and to ensure the government never tries to pull this crap on us again. Lots of interesting and incriminating information about our disgustingly corrupt, thug-filled government is coming out in dribs and drabs and it is not a good look for the Trudeau "Sunny Ways" brand. And it's not just me saying it, check out some of the links from other Canadian (Trudeau-funded) journalists. Does not look good for PM Petulant Temper Tantrum.

The reason I am not relieved or dancing in the streets at the freedom crumbs our Dear Leader has reluctantly thrown back at us is because the threat of digital handcuffs is everywhere and all around us. We need to keep fighting or this kind of thing is going to happen to all of us, in every country around the world and we cannot let it happen. If we do, it will be irreversible. Utterly irreversible. The stakes are very high.

How did we get here? Some good thoughts here. How do we get out of this mess? With adults behaving like adults and not children. No more "baby-led" approach.

Stay vigilant and stay strong. The assaults on our liberties will never cease. It's truly evil stuff so shore up your strength however you can. Fight back with all your might, lest they get the digital handcuffs on you for good.

Take care and I'll see you in the comments.

North America:

A proper drubbing of PM Hairdo. HEARTACHE: Is the Canadian eunuch media also breaking up with him? "The fall of Justin Trudeau has begun." Another (Trudeau-funded) Canadian journalist: it's the beginning of the end.

Escalation may be the only solution. What do you think?

More of this please.

Sounds legit.

"Where have all the babies gone?"

OH REALLY YOU DON'T SAY

I used to have conversations with Kathy Shaidle all the time about plagiarism. She had a very good system for avoiding it, using different colours in her documents for different people speaking and their quotes. She was meticulous about that. We also discussed how easy it is NOT to plagiarize. Just don't take other people's ideas and present them as your own. How hard is that? Don't copy people's work and not attribute it. How hard is that? Honestly this reminds me of the birth control/abortion issue in some ways. We all know how people get pregnant. It's not hard NOT to get pregnant in this day and age. I only got pregnant when I wanted to. I guess people like me and Kathy, rest her soul, are outliers.

Lovely family: "I think I put too much baking soda in my mix with cocaine to make crack how do I fix it."

Mark mentioned on his show earlier this week about how Bill Gates is quietly buying up most of the farmland in America. This is an interesting thread that discusses that issue. You should be paying VERY CLOSE ATTENTION to what farmers are saying. These issues are related.

Israel and Jews:

Europe still really loving identifying Jews and Jewy stuff with Jew patches. Where have I heard this before?

Sigh.

Jewish Wisdom:

"Repentance consists of three steps..."

"G‑d gives us, too, the ability to remake ourselves and begin new directions in life, even though we may feel unqualified, unprepared, or unworthy to carry them out."

On Judaism, coffee and margaritas. Really nice.

The Formerly Great Britain:

Sunshine. A good first step.

As Mark said on his show earlier this week: it's hard to have faith in a Church that has no evidence of faith in it. And yes, I realize this is a little rich coming from the In-House Jewish Mother, but I would say the exact same thing about kook synagogues.

Middle East:

No rainbows for you.

Very interesting: The Young and the Restless. Highly recommend you read the whole thing.

Related: the young Turks rejecting Islam.

Europe:

Ahh, the joys of unfettered, illegal immigration.

Caption this.

The Pedophile, Predatory, Destructive Kook Left:

"How many volunteer Pride battalions have gone to Ukraine to fight? Compare that to the Muslims from the West who went to Syria to fight jihad."

"People who menstruate." At the heart of this movement is a hatred for women. It's a misogynistic movement that is erasing women in the name of progress. Terrible.

They are after your children.

I didn't know where to put this exactly but it is a friggin' masterpiece (not safe for work). This was sent to me by one of my children, so I know I raised them well. I love it. Still laughing.

"What the hell is wrong with you?"

As per Jesse Kelly: America is not a serious country.

The world that they want for us.

Yup.

Human Grace:

This is so sweet.

Good on Carnival cruises, but once again, I ask: if you can't or won't make life better for people with difficult lives, why choose to make it harder and worse? Why?

"I can finally hug my grandkids."

A few words of prayer.

