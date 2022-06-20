The Mark Steyn Show - live Monday to Thursday!

A brand new week of The Mark Steyn Show begins tonight on GB News. We air at 8pm British Summer Time, which is 3pm North American Eastern for any US and Canadian viewers minded to tune in. (You may find the replay more convenient: 9pm Eastern/6pm Pacific.) Once Big Ben strikes eight, you can shoot me your comments on the show at [email protected] or via Twitter, and I'll respond live on air.

The point of GB News, as I see it, is to expand the public discourse by covering the stories that are too "problematic" for mainstream media. We'll be doing that tonight throughout the show, from Julian Assange's disgraceful extradition into the dirty stinking rotten corrupt US "justice" system to the instant obliteration of an ancient English village by "asylum seekers", from Islamothuggery to the medically unjustified Covid-vaccination of infants... But we'll also have a glimmer of good news for you, just to reassure you that shining light on these things can get results.

You can watch from anywhere on the planet on the GB News home page - or you can click the livestream here (you may have to refresh the page):

~We had a very busy weekend at SteynOnline, starting with an extended edition of our Clubland Q&A live around the planet, and perfumed in jasmine. On Saturday Rick McGinnis celebrated a big picture with an even bigger theme tune, and on Sunday I offered our weekly sense of perspective in The Hundred Years Ago Show plus a song for Paul McCartney's birthday, but probably not one you were expecting. Our marquee presentation was a special Father's Day show, with songs, poems and reflections, from Dame Vera Lynn to Mark's New Hampshire neighbor.

If you were too busy smuggling in bootleg baby formula across Lake Memphremagog, we hope you'll want to check out one or three of the foregoing as a new week begins.

Clubland Q&A and The Hundred Years Ago Show are special productions for The Mark Steyn Club, now a month into our sixth year. Membership in the Steyn Club comes with some unique benefits, including:

~Our nightly audio adventure Tales for Our Time - this month's begins shortly;

~Exclusive Steyn Store member pricing on over 40 books, mugs, T-shirts, and other products;

~The opportunity to engage in live Clubland Q&A sessions with yours truly, such as this coming Friday's;

~Transcript and audio versions of The Mark Steyn Show and other video content;

~My ongoing series of video poetry and other weekend specials;

~Advance booking for my live appearances around the world, assuming such things are ever again lawful;

~Customized email alerts for new content in your areas of interest;

~and the chance to support our print, audio and video ventures as they wing their way around the planet.

See you on the telly tonight - and then back here for your comments on the show.