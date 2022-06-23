Going Green and Going Without

Greetings and welcome to this week's edition of Laura's Links.

As I was driving earlier today, I heard a news clip on the radio announcing that inflation rates in Canada are the highest that they have been in forty years. Forty years! There was a huge lineup of cars at the gas station because the price of gas was a bargain at $1.94 per litre. Not that long ago, circa March 2020 before the ChiComms lobbed their biological nuke into our bodies and countries, it cost about $45 CDN to fill up our tank. This evening, we had an eighth of a tank left, put almost $75 into the tank and still did not get to full.

And the pudding-brained, transbathroom-obsessed eco-kooks at the White House want you to swallow that this is "Putin's gas hike". They think we are so stupid. But maybe we are, because so many people really still don't see what is being done to us. Correct me if I'm wrong, but were Dementia Joe's Putin remarks even a press conference? Doesn't look like his handlers will actually let him speak to reporters. Looks like tape, and it was probably edited between his naps and diaper changes.

The Great Prophet Steyn has been telling us to keep our eyes open and pay attention to the world they are preparing for us and he is absolutely right. There are many facets of life, despite the current state of semi-recovery from Covid life and the semi-normal semblance of normal-ish life we are living now, that will never return to normal again.

I saw this put exceptionally well by a British woman, Bernie Spofforth, on Twitter. Her handle is "Bernie's Tweets". I believe she's been suspended several times from Twitter over the years for the crime of saying truthful things. But I caught something she said earlier this week that stuck with me and I believe it to be one of the best summaries of where we are at right now: "We aren't being groomed to go green, we are being groomed to go without." Absolutely. Green means YOU WILL DO WITHOUT. The "green" world is exactly that.

This is precisely what it means. No matter what they say, no matter how much lipstick they put on that pig, you must understand what is really going on.

The gas shortages and food shortages, the bans on plastic straws and plastic bags; everything and anything that makes your life easier (electricity, air conditioning) and "sustainable" (baby formula) and bearable is being eliminated from your life... but certainly not from those of the elites. Meanwhile, don't pay any attention to the currency behind the curtain. And certainly, let's keep on reminding ourselves that war is a bitch. These are strange times indeed.

One particularly interesting story this week was the pushback against biological males competing in women's sports. I did not have "swimming organizations first to push back the blizzard of lies" on my bingo card, but here we are. This is one brave step in the fight for truth. We have a long way yet to go, but some ideas to help you fight back can be found here.

As for me and my house, it was another busy week with some ongoing personal matters and challenges. Your kind words, notes and prayers are deeply appreciated.

Take care and I'll see you in the comments.

~

North America:

Oh dear.

Creepy Joe.

This is fine. Nothing to see here.

Cancel culture is digital, professional and psychological murder.

Shameful. Absolutely shameful.

"How I almost didn't graduate from Stanford."

As per Jesse Kelly: America is not a serious country.

Not parody.

Pay close attention to whoever is telling you to shut up.

The GOP really sucks.

I absolutely cannot stand when I have to agree with Hilary Clinton. DAMN.

About freaking time.

Seems nice.

~

Jews and Israel:

Well, Sweden is certainly EXPERT on Jew-hate. This should make a big, fat load of difference (picture me rolling my eyes).

What is true humility?

This is lovely.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

This is the result of going along with the lies. Reducto ad absurdum.

Seems nice.

~

Europe:

Ahh the joys of unfettered immigration and cultural diversity.

Paris, France: "most of these kids are not French and are hard to identify". OH REALLY?

France is dangerous for Jews. No kidding.

OH OK SURE

~

Asia:

But safe and effective?

~

Middle East:

Awful.

~

Left Wing Predatory, Child Grooming Kooks and Trans:

OK SURE DOC Definitely trust this guy for public health advice.

They. Are. After. Your. Kids.

I watched this now you have to. YOU'RE WELCOME. This is definitely one of the dumbest things I have ever, ever seen and one of the most pathetic. It could not possibly be more cringe. It is a summary of American decline in one ridiculously stupid video.

Pity the children.

Daniel Greenfield explains slooooooowly: "perverts exposing themselves to children in libraries is "core" to what New York City Democrats "embrace"

Thoughts?

~

Human Grace:

How Ryan Lythall found his voice.

I often talk about people who are indifferent to the disabled and that's their choice. I often rail about people who choose to make difficult lives more difficult. Then there are magnificent humans who decide to make someone's life better just because they can! Just because they have a certain skill, and a little bit of time to bring joy to a difficult life. This is really glorious.

Rest in Peace.

