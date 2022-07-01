Dominion Lost

Programming note: On Sunday, Mark will host the radio version of Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio at 5.30pm British Summer Time/12.30pm Eastern. You can listen from almost anywhere on earth by clicking in the top right-hand corner here.

If you missed today's edition of our Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay. It is a holiday weekend both north and south of the 49th Parallel, so Mark's questioners began with some reflections on the remnants of Canada's national day and moved on from there - plus a couple of CanCon classics for Dominion Day, from Regina (Sask) to a regent (Hawaii).

With reference to Stephen Foster, you'll find "Beautiful Dreamer" here - and we'll have a little more from Mr Foster as we approach the Glorious Fourth.

You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away. But we do thank Steyn Clubbers for, as usual, so many excellent questions.