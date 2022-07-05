The Stories the Media Won't Tell

Thanks again for dialing up The Mark Steyn Show on GB News every night. The show continues to build, and on Monday decisively beat in the ratings the majorly ballyhooed Piers Morgan by two to one, and Sky News by a similar margin.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, Mark will be hosting a one-hour special on GB News bringing together dozens of those who've been injured or bereaved by the Covid vaccines. According to the totalitarian commissars of social media, these people do not exist; they are "misinformation". Unfortunately, back in the real world, their existence is beyond doubt, and all too painful: They are representative of many more who are chronically sick, or who have lost husbands, parents and children to an experimental medication they had no need to take.

Mark previewed the show with his GB News colleague Dan Wootton. Click below to watch:

You can see the full interview with Dan, about seventy-five minutes in, here.

