The Interchangeability of Leaders

Programming note: On Sunday, Mark will host the radio version of Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio at 5.30pm British Summer Time/12.30pm Eastern. You can listen from almost anywhere on earth by clicking in the top right-hand corner here.

If you missed today's edition of our Clubland Q&A live around the planet, well, you missed a technical fiasco beset by various issues. We've cleaned all that up for the action replay, so hopefully you won't notice a thing. Questioners from across the globe raised a lot of big-picture topics today, from the future of Asia vs Europe to the utopian madness of western leaders. With his trip next week to Northern Ireland in mind, Steyn offered Turkish and Mexican musical diversions.

You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away. But we do thank Steyn Clubbers for, as usual, so many excellent questions.