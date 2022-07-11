Image

Mark Steyn

The Peasants Are Revolting

The Mark Steyn Show

https://www.steynonline.com/12636/the-peasants-are-revolting

Monday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show started with some thoughts from Mark on the popular uprisings across the globe, from Dutch farmers to incendiary Sri Lankans.

His first guest was Lord Frost, who was quitting Boris Johnson before quitting Boris Johnson was cool (and then ubiquitous). Next up was Eva Vlaardingerbroek to bring us up to speed on the turbulence roiling her native land, followed by Samantha Smith, who appeared with Mark last week to relate surviving Telford, the worst of Britain's many child gang-rape hell-holes. Subsequent to that appearance, the vile bullying coppers of West Mercia Constabulary came knocking on her door to demand to know why she was dissing them on GB News. The cowardly Chief Constable, Pippa Mills, has refused to come on the show and explain her officers' actions.

All that, plus your comments and questions in real time - and news of our upcoming special on vaccine victims. Click below to watch:

Tomorrow Mark will be live from Northern Ireland. If you're in the neighbourhood, do swing by and say hello.

Among the benefits of membership in The Mark Steyn Club are Comment Club privileges, so please have at it below.

en

