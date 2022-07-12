Orange in the Age of Protocol

Thanks again for dialing up The Mark Steyn Show every night. The show continues to build, and on Monday decisively trounced Piers Morgan by two to one, and also beat Sky News.

Tuesday's Mark Steyn Show found Mark live in beautiful Enniskillen for the Glorious Twelfth - or Orangemen's Day, as they say in Newfoundland if no longer in Ontario. It was a bit of a half-Steyn Show, due to "technical difficulties", but Mark was happy to be in Ulster for the occasion:

Baroness Hoey was on hand to welcome Steyn to County Fermanagh:

So too was former Northern Ireland First Minister Dame Arlene Foster:

