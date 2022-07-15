Home Thoughts from Abroad

Programming note: On Sunday, Mark will host the radio version of Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio at 5.30pm British Summer Time/12.30pm Eastern. You can listen from almost anywhere on earth by clicking in the top right-hand corner here.

If you missed today's edition of our Clubland Q&A live around the planet, well, yet again it was a technical fiasco beset by various issues. We've cleaned all that up for the action replay, so hopefully you won't notice a thing. This week questioners raised big-picture issues, such as the coming collapse of everything, and small local ones, such as house prices in Iowa. Mark also remembered composer Monty Norman and told the convoluted tale of the work he's best known far.

You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away. But we do thank Steyn Clubbers for, as usual, so many excellent questions.