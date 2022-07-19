Image

Aquatic Minute Man

The Hundred Years Ago Show

Programming note: Because of logistical difficulties caused by Mark's travels, last weekend's edition of The Hundred Years Ago Show is a couple of days late. We hope listeners won't mind.

It's July 1922 and summer is in full swing, with the season's great sporting contests from tennis to boxing, golf to swimming thrilling crowds and setting records. In Paris, the thrills are out on the boulevards, with an attempted presidential assassination and the visit of twenty-seven African leaders with near a hundred wives between them. Italian Fascists get quick results with castor oil, and a terrible tragedy befalls the children of Watertown, New York.

Plus all the other headlines from Darwin to Dundalk - and the sounds of the era from Billy Jones to Al Jolson. Click above to listen.

The Hundred Years Ago Show began in the first few weeks of lockdown as an occasional feature on the audio edition of The Mark Steyn Show. It proved so popular that it's now a stand-alone show every Sunday at around this time. As with our audio adventures, video poetry and musical specials, we've created a special Hundred Years Ago home page in handy Netflix-style tile format to enable you to set your time machine for the precise week or month you're in the mood for.

The Hundred Years Ago Show is a special production of The Mark Steyn Club. As we always say, Club membership isn't for everyone, but, if you're interested, you can find more information here.

