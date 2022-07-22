Image

Mark Steyn

Trudeau the Truckulent

Clubland Q&A - Action Replay

https://www.steynonline.com/12659/trudeau-the-truckulent

Send WhatsApp Telegram
Print

Audio Recording

Download Audio File

Programming note: On Sunday, Mark will host the radio version of Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio at 5.30pm British Summer Time/12.30pm Eastern. You can listen from almost anywhere on earth by clicking in the top right-hand corner here. On Monday, he'll be back with video edition of The Mark Steyn Show on GB News.

Today we had another live Clubland Q&A, guest hosted by Mark's Canadian compatriot Andrew Lawton, who's holed up in Albania avoiding a terror threat. Even so, it's a more pleasant fate than what Justin Trudeau and Her Majesty's Canadian government have in store for those behind the trucker convoy from earlier this year, as was discussed during the broadcast. Andrew took questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the world about a range of topics, from his book about the Freedom Convoy (which has managed to be a #1 bestseller despite being banned from bookstore shelves and subject to a media blackout) to the bland leadership candidates available to United Kingdom Tories to our future of cricket sandwiches and electric cars.

We apologize for the audio quality, which we're working on a way to blame on Klaus Schwab or Justin Trudeau.

You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away. But we do thank Steyn Clubbers for, as usual, so many excellent questions.

© 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Load Comments

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image


ON THE AIR

THE MARK STEYN SHOW
GB News TV & radio
Weeknights 8pm UK
(3pm North American Eastern)

THE MARK STEYN SHOW REPLAY
GB News TV & Radio
Weeknights 2am UK
(9pm North American Eastern)

SNERDLEY & STEYN
77 WABC Radio New York
Tuesday 9pm UK (4pm Eastern)

STEYN'S SONG OF THE WEEK
Serenade Radio
Sunday 5.30pm UK (12.30pm Eastern)
Monday 5.30am UK (12.30am Eastern)
Thursday 9pm UK (4pm Eastern)

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. Victims of the Vaccine
  2. The Dress-Up Superpower
  3. Aquatic Minute Man
  4. Nice Hair, Though
  5. Home Thoughts from Abroad

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.