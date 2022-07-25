Known Unknowns

Monday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show started with some thoughts from Mark on the strange turn of events that has resulted in the leading cause of death in Alberta being "Cause Unknown".

His first guests were Vicky Borman and Nazarin Veronica on the treatment they received from the BBC's exquisitely condescending documentary on "the Unvaccinated". Next up was Telford survivor Samantha Smith on yet another "damning report" about the gang-rape of English girls by Pakistani gangs, followed by Wayne Cunnington, a victim of the vaccine further victimised by social media. Mark rounded out the hour with Parm Sandhu on the British police's now all but statistically undetectable crime clear-up rate.

Click below to watch:

Tomorrow Mark will be back for Tuesday's Steyn Show, live at 8pm BST - that's 3pm North American Eastern. US and Canadian viewers may find the replay convenient - that airs at 9pm Eastern/6pm Pacific.

