The Paedos' Protectors

Thursday's Mark Steyn Show began with further developments from one very dark English town, where young girls get sacrificed on the altar of diversity. Oldham councillor Brian Hobin joined Mark for a rather frank discussion.

Steyn then had some sport with a characteristically inept Guardian fact-check of him, followed by Leilani Dowding on Kamala Harris and the madness of western leadership.

Next up was Jamie Jenkins on the Covid vaccines and comparative health outcomes, followed by Debbie Hayton on the decision to put one of the world's most famous fast-track trans programmes, at the Tavistock Clinic, out of business.

If you've missed a Mark Steyn Show in recent weeks or recent years, you can find all our shows from the year to date and many highlights from the archives in a handy Netflix-style tile format here. And, as he has also mentioned, you're not meant to disclose publicly that you're under investigation from Ofcom, although, now that The Guardian is onto him, presumably it's okay.

