Making Plans for Us

The Mark Steyn Show

Thank you all for dialing up The Mark Steyn Show every night. The show continues to build its audience, and on Monday we managed to beat BBC News two-to-one, and the sadly misnamed Piers Morgan Uncensored by a little over forty-five-to-one. Admittedly, Piers had a guest-host in, but, even so, if I'd ever driven Rush's or Tucker's numbers that low, I wouldn't have been asked back. So much for The Guardian's "niche Canadian" narrative.

Tuesday's Mark Steyn Show began with breaking news from Oldham. After which, Mark turned his attention to contrasting styles in politicking from America, Australia and Britain. Toby Young responded with some thoughts on the next prime minister.

Eva Vlaardingerbroek was up next with the accelerating march of digital identity, and Natalie Winters brought us up to speed on an adverse effect of the Covid vaccine affecting over 40 per cent of women. We closed out the hour with Alexandra Marshall on China, America and the future of Taiwan.

All that plus your comments and questions along the way. Click below to view almost the full show - somebody pressed the record button a little late, which is deeply regrettable:

Wednesday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show airs live on GB News at 8pm BST/3pm North American Eastern - with a replay at 9pm Eastern/6pm Pacific. GB News is also broadcasting on radio in the UK: You can listen to the Steyn Show from anywhere on the planet right here.

If you've missed a Mark Steyn Show in recent weeks or recent years, you can find all our shows from the last year and many highlights from the archives in a handy Netflix-style tile format here.

