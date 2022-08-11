Hello one and all and welcome to this week's edition of Laura's Links. And what a doozy of a week it was. The biggest story of the week in my view was the actual, real time transition of America from a Republic into worse than a Banana Republic with the FBI raid on Donald Trump's private home. I believe it was a watershed moment for America. You can see Mark's take on that here, along with his crystal ball predictions from a few years back about exactly how all of this was all going to unfold.

I've been thinking about the decline of America a lot over the past couple of years. Some of it seems organic, and some of it hastened quite dramatically by the Biden administration and the International Covid Regime. But then I thought about it some more, and I realized that the real credit for the almost complete disintegration, the almost irreversible decline of the great American republic goes to the man behind the curtain, the man who warned us on October 30, 2008: "We are five days away from fundamentally transforming the United States of America."

It seemed like a lofty, pompous and typically gassy Obama platitude at the time, but now we certainly know better. It was actually an existential threat to the American Republic, uttered in smooth tones in his perfectly creased pants. It was a promise he made with his entire anti-American, anti-Western heart and soul. And with the help of his evil henchmen in every federal agency, the judiciary, the media, Hollywood, academia, the permanent rotten bureaucracy, the swampy State Department and hundreds if not thousands of wealthy America-hating billionaires and millionaires... promise of transformation made, promise of transformation kept.

Obama's Third Term has truly been a stake through the heart of America in ways that were truly unthinkable even a decade ago. I hate to say it, but it's beginning to look like he won. As I often say, I love being right, but I'd love to be wrong about all of this.

Speaking of swampy jurisdictions, I guess that whole Ukraine thing is over now? They got enough money and weapons I guess? War is such hell. Big Guy got his share? Anyone heard anything about it lately? I'm just super relieved that Ukraine, the epitome of straight shooting, non-corrupt stuff got that massive stash of gazillions of dollars from Western countries but that means we have for sure, like totally for sure got a friend for life in Zelensky and Ukraine. Anyway, if you hear about what the cool kids are talking about let me know. I'm just asking for a friend who wants to change their social media emojis to The Next Important Thing.

As you know, and as I described month in and out since March 2020, the Covid years in Ontario under the repulsive Doug Ford, were particularly savage and inhumane to the disabled community, my son included. Since the "vaccine passports" were canceled in March, we have been able to take my son swimming once again at a magical place. We were at the outdoor pool last week: we were about to leave when a thirty-something year old mother of young children stopped me.

"Excuse me," she said.

"Yes?" I replied.

She said she just wanted to tell me that my son's joy in the water was infectious, and that it was impossible to look away from him. She said it made her so happy just watching him, and she wanted me to know that. It was a really lovely human moment, a candid reveal of one of the multitude of blessings that special needs humans bring to us when we open our hearts and our eyes up to their humanity. Watching them love things and watching them love the people they love brings us godliness. There's no other way to put it.

Still, at the same time, and at the very same moment, thinking of all the joy we missed rekindled my anger at what was done to us, to all of us by our morally reprehensible, cruel, mean-spirited, indifferent and even murderous governments over the past two years. Trust the experts, they said. And so many naive people did, and we were all crushed. I'll not forget it, and I'll not forgive. And for as long as I live, I will do everything in my power to make sure that these crimes against humanity are not memory-holed. I will keep talking about these evils and demand accountability. I will keep talking about what they don't want us to talk about to prevent such barbarity from ever being inflicted upon us again.

Take care and see you in the comments.

~

North America:

It's China's world, we're just living in it.

From Michael P. Senger: The Dragnet in Lombardy, Italy: Patient Zero of Lockdowns

Related.

What could possibly go wrong?

Kathy Shaidle OF COURSE had a great line about this kind of stuff, basically that it was a very short drive from the standard liberal policy position of "what could possibly go wrong" to: "how could we possibly have known".

The Corruption of Medicine (terrifying).

"The government targeted me." Dr. Naomi Wolf with Jesse Kelly.

Making popcorn.

This is a great podcast interview between Meghan Murphy (a Canadian feminist who was "cancelled" because of her views about things trans and Batya Ungar-Sargon. There's a very interesting bit about the woke mindset and how the wokestapo freak out when you challenge them because, in Batya's view, they know in their hearts that what they are saying is preposterous.

Oh NOTHING TO SEE HERE.

Totally normal.

This is fine.

~

Central America:

Hero.

~

Israel and Jews:

How a Nazi taught interrogation tactics to Syrians and Egyptians. I had never heard of this publication before, but spotted this on Twitter. It's really well done, and obviously terribly sad overall.

Hanging out with Holocaust survivors in the Catskills. This is probably one of the last occasions of its kind ever. We are nearing that time.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

This classless shrew. Can you imagine how much time and energy (let alone money) she invests in being such a tacky woman? She has the subtlety of a Democrat presidential son at a Ukrainian business development fair.

Bepenised men will be barred from female prisons. HOW ENLIGHTENED. You have to check out this article though. First of all, HOT CHICK. I mean-what a rack, right? It also reminds me of Willie Suttons' famous quip: Why do you rob banks? Because that's where the money is. Well, why do bepenised men want to serve time "identifying" as women in women's prisons? Convicted sex offender Karen White, formerly known as Stephen Wood, was overheard in the womens' prison helpfully explaining: "I love p**** – why would I want to be in a man's prison?'

Nothing to see here but a horrific sudden adult death. These reports need vaccination information. I wish there was a way to force this information out in the open, but there is really a conspiracy of silence around all of these strange, sudden deaths.

~

Iranian Barbarians:

"Go to hell. I'm not afraid."

~

Europe:

Ahh, the joys of multiculturalism, celebrate diversity (or else), etc..You know, not too long ago, the phrase "Swedish Imam" would have been met with guffaws because no such thing existed, and most Swedes probably felt no need for such a thing. Just sayin.

~

Down Under:

This story came to me via Mark's frequent guest on The Mark Steyn Show, Yasmine Mohammed (she's a great follow on Twitter BTW). "Saudi sisters found dead in Sydney." The idea that the police cannot figure this out is laughable, especially given how many other Muslim and ex-Muslim women have turned out deader than doornails in similar circumstances around the world. Just terrible. May their souls rest in peace.

"Silicon Valley's war against victims." An excellent essay from the talented Alexandra Marshall, a frequent guest of Mark's on The Mark Steyn Show.

~

Today in Satan:

This is so evil and so barbaric it's demonic. It's one of the saddest and most disturbing things I've actually ever seen. And I've seen plenty. Literally had nightmares about this.

~

Trans:

Nothing to see here: an 80 year old granny has been banned from her local YMCA after demanding that a bepenised "female" leave the change room as little girls were undressing.

~

Human Grace:

This is truly adorable. Someone posted to me in response on Twitter "I would marry this guy". The replies are kind of kooky though. Seems like it's from France possibly, as the name on the back of the shirt I think is Pamplemousse? Regardless, the carrot suicide bomber vest is really spectacular.

"I call myself 'Mr. Lucky."

"All of life is so fantastic. It's just, like, you go here and you get some ideas; you go there and get some more. You go to this restaurant and you get this fantastic thing. You go to that restaurant and they got that. It's just fantastic!"

"I didn't have an answer," he said. "It just felt right. That's what I wanted to do, and that's what I did."

The best day ever.

