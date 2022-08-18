UB40's Red Red Line

Programming note: On Friday our Clubland Q&A live around the planet will air at 3pm North American Eastern - that's 7pm GMT/8pm British Summer Time.

Thank you again for dialing up The Mark Steyn Show through the week. We had a very good night on Wednesday, beating decisively not just the big guns at the Beeb but the damp squib of a vanity network Mr Murdoch chose to build around Piers Morgan. In fact, Mark had a bigger audience than the combined audience of all Rupert's daytime and primetime shows. We always like to pick up viewers as the show goes on, and by half-past-eight we were beating Sky, the BBC and (by almost five-to-one) Piers Morgan Uncensored, for which Mr Murdoch continues to pay the highest cost per viewer in the history of television. GB News is also doing great on radio: we're one of the few UK stations to be increasing audience at the moment. Mark thanks everyone who tuned in.

Thursday's Steyn Show began with Neil Oliver on the obvious explanation for the catastrophes on every front. Next up was Lois Perry on the ongoing fixation with "Net Zero", followed by Toby Young on the Rushdie attack. And we closed out the hour with Matt Hoy from UB40 on the strange musical fallout of the Covid vaccines.

All that plus your comments live as it happens. Click below to view the full show:

If you've missed a Mark Steyn Show in recent weeks or recent years, you can find all our shows from the year to date and many highlights from the archives in a handy Netflix-style tile format here. Make the most of them while you can because, as Mark mentions every other night, he's now under investigation from OffCom. And, as he has also mentioned, you're not meant to mention that you're under investigation from OffCom.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, we thank you for sticking with us in this our second half-decade. Feel free to weigh in below, as we love to read your comments. If you're wondering what the Steyn Club's all about, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership.